Soulja Boy shares new details about Rapper University and how to apply

HQ

Recently, rapper Soulja Boy decided, in a bid to compete against streamer KaiCenat and his Streamer University, to create a Rapper University, with this being a campus where prospective stars can come together and learn from the man himself about how to become a hip-hop icon.

Building on this further, now an official website for Rapper University has been launched, which features new information and details about how an applicant signs up for the initiative. For one, fans will need to create a one minute YouTube video that explains why they would be a good fit for the programme. Those who are selected will be enrolled and will gain access to "artist development", as well as live reviews of their performances through the livestreamed action, and opportunities to partake in viral challenges.

The website even notes that Rapper U is looking for teacher and mentor roles as well, meaning if you have experience as an engineer, producer, manager, promoter, you may get to appear as part of the faculty.

Beyond this, the website also features a bizarre browser game where fans can explore a 3D world (if you can call it that...), create their own character, interact with other players, and also to "collect bars" and "build hype".

If you fancy applying, you can do so over here.