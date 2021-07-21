Soul Calibur VI reached new sales milestone, 2 millions copies sold

It's been a while since the last time we reported things about Soul Calibur VI. Today, we have some good news to share though. Via the official Twitter account for the series, it was revealed that the latest entry of Soul Calibur, Soul Calibur VI, just reached a new sales milestone.

"Transcending history as #SOULCALIBURVI has reached 2 million copies sold! Thank you to all of our fans for your continued support and may your soul still burn!" the developer wrote. A celebrating image with SC VI characters with was also shared, you can find it below.