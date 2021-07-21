LIVE
Soul Calibur VI

Soul Calibur VI reached new sales milestone, 2 millions copies sold

The game was first released back in 2018.

It's been a while since the last time we reported things about Soul Calibur VI. Today, we have some good news to share though. Via the official Twitter account for the series, it was revealed that the latest entry of Soul Calibur, Soul Calibur VI, just reached a new sales milestone.

"Transcending history as #SOULCALIBURVI has reached 2 million copies sold! Thank you to all of our fans for your continued support and may your soul still burn!" the developer wrote. A celebrating image with SC VI characters with was also shared, you can find it below.

Soul Calibur VI

"For newcomers it's a great opportunity to dip a toe in this legendary fighting series, and for older fans, it feels like a warm and lovely welcome back."



