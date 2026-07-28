Soul and Toy Story 4 writer Peter Tieryas says Pixar is always open to taking a risk

Peter Tieryas is one of the most multifaceted writers of our age. He's worked on films, video games, novels, animation, and more. He's worked with some of the biggest names and largest studios, including Pixar. With Toy Story 5 having just hit cinemas when we spoke with Tieryas at Celsius 232, we couldn't help but ask about his time at the legendary animation studio.

"One of the things I have to say about Pixar is it's one of the best places to work, by far, hands down," Tieryas said. "The communication is so wonderful, everyone works together so well, and they're very open. And so you can go talk to the director anytime, give your feedback...There, you just pitch it directly to the director. And the directors are very knowledgeable about technical aspects, which again was very different from what I was used to."

A lot of what made Pixar special, alongside its organisation, was the studio's willingness to take risks, according to Tieryas. "The focus is on being as creative as possible. You always feel okay to fail. I think that's a really big thing with creativity, is no matter what you're doing, like say there is an established IP, you might say, oh, this kind of goes contrary to what I was saying before, but you might be afraid to take risks. Whereas in the environment that Pixar encourages, it's okay to take the risk, and they might not end up using it, but still they're open to trying it. And that sense of experimentation and creativity, I think, is what makes Pixar so alluring, and the fact that they're always willing to adapt and change."

Tieryas worked on Toy Story 4 and Soul during his time at Pixar, but has since moved on. If you want to hear some more about his upcoming works, as well as his novels, games, and more, check out the full interview below: