Sorry We're Closed launches console and physical editions

Developer à la mode games has announced that today brings the console and physical launch of Sorry We're Closed, the indie retro survival horror title from last November.

The game is now available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. Currently sitting at an Overwhelmingly Positive rating via Steam, Sorry We're Closed has consistently impressed players that have found its adventure consisting of angels, demons, and the mania that follows when the two clash.

As well as the console launch, players who already have the game on PC will get access to a host of new features, including New Game+, Time Attack mode, and balance fixes among other changes.

Check out the console launch trailer below: