Sorry to Bother You director shows off new film I Love Boosters in teaser trailer

From director Boots Riley, who brought us the weird and wonderful Sorry to Bother You, comes I Love Boosters. A film that, compared to Sorry to Bother You, might seem a little tame, but we're sure will have all the twists and turns you'd expect.

If you're not aware, the term Booster is explained in the trailer but it means someone who steals clothes from a store in order to then sell them at a discounted price. It's seen almost as a community service by those who do it, but the Boosters we follow in I Love Boosters find themselves up against a fashion mogul in the villainous Demi Moore.

We imagine things get out of hand quite quickly, as by the end of the trailer we're seeing cars driving out of buildings, weird masks, and Don Cheadle wearing a lot of prosthetics on his face. Check it out below, and keep an eye out for I Love Boosters this May.