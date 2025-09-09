Sorry, Sly Cooper fans, but most of Sucker Punch doesn't want to continue the IP

HQ

While Sony has a wealth of IP at its fingertips, a lot of fan-favourite franchises remain in the background without getting touched. Infamous, Killzone, and of course Sly Cooper come to mind, but it seems our hopes of seeing the thieving raccoon once more have been dashed.

In an interview with MinnMax (via TheGamer), Sly Cooper designer and Ghost of Tsushima director Nate Fox said he believes barely anyone at Sucker Punch wants to make another Sly Cooper game.

"It's been a long time since Sly Cooper came out," Fox said, after mentioning only around 10% of the studio would be hyped to create another Sly Cooper game. This won't give fans hope, especially if they wanted Sucker Punch to make another Sly Cooper, but it's possible a new team could bring this beloved character back to our screens.