Sorry PlayStation players, Insomniac just shot down a request for a port of Sunset Overdrive

It's no secret that Insomniac Games likes to keep itself busy. Since the launch of Marvel's Spider-Man, the studio has also released the standalone Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Prior to the hit of Spider-Man, Insomniac had made a fun Xbox action game known as Sunset Overdrive. At the moment, you can only play Sunset Overdrive on Xbox and PC, but a recent post from Insomniac showed off the game once more.

This led to one fan asking if we could see the game remastered for PS4/PS5, to which Insomniac responded that they're busy working on Marvel's Wolverine. Considering Marvel's Wolverine is going to give us another superhero game based on one of our favourite comic book characters, we can't really complain, but maybe one day we could see a return to Sunset Overdrive.