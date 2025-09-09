Sorcerer, Groundhog Day and The Godfather II make Stephen King's best movies list

HQ

Stephen King has listed his favourite movies of all time. It might be a case of getting him and the internet to stop talking about another list he mentioned not so long ago, but it's an interesting insight into King's pick for his favourite films.

Considering the amount of works based on King's novels, he could have just filled the list with adaptations of his books. He excluded his favourites from this list, though, dropping Stand by Me, The Shawshank Redemption, The Green Mile, and Misery from the list. The entries in this list are also not numbered, so we don't know what King thinks is his no.1 choice.

The list from King sees some surprises (we certainly didn't expect the box office bomb Sorcerer to be the first film named), and some more expected hits like The Godfather II. Genre-wise, the list is varied, with Groundhog Day, Casablanca, and The Getaway all getting some love from King.

Do you agree with King's picks?