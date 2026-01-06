Sophie Turner was "very happy" with Sansa Stark's ending in Game of Thrones

HQ

Whenever Game of Thrones is brought up in conversation these days, there's always a sour taste left in one's mouth, as the absolutely fantastic fantasy show was marred by a massively conflicting final season that saw fan and critic ratings significantly lower than any of the seasons that came prior. What was once unmissable and remarkable television ended with a whimper and not a bang, and it's something that even the cast has expressed their discontent about.

Over the years, we've seen different stars voice their frustration about how their respective character's stories came to a close, but one person who doesn't share this opinion is Sophie Turner, who was actually rather happy with Sansa Stark's conclusion.

Speaking with The Direct recently, Turner expressed that she was "very happy with the way Sansa ended her story in 'Game of Thrones" while noting that "no one else was really happy with their ending." Turner adds, "I feel like I got a good one, and so I don't know if I could revisit it," with this in answer to whether she would like to reprise the role of Sansa at some point in the future.

Turner did note that a return would hinge on a good script and premise, as "maybe it would be an utter joy, or maybe it would be trying to cling on to something that was magic back in the day that can't be recreated." However, as with anything, Turner also jokingly stated "show me the money" about a potential return to Sansa.

Do you agree that Sansa was one of few that had a good ending in Game of Thrones?