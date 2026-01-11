Sophie Turner deals with armed robbers, MI5, and a conspiracy-fuelled heist in Steal

Sophie Turner and Prime Video are becoming two peas in a pod. The former Game of Thrones actress is soon set to helm the streamer's big live-action adaptation of Tomb Raider, as the iconic Lara Croft, but before that becomes a reality and as it enters into production, now we have another pairing of the two.

Prime Video has presented the first trailer for Steal, a new thriller series that sees Turner trapped in a dangerous situation after experiencing an armed robbery that saw billions of pounds stolen from the British public's pensions. With key knowledge of the situation and a desire to regain the money and put it back into the hands of the people, Turner becomes embroiled in a chase where MI5 threaten her and the robbers look to silence her too.

Coming to Prime Video, the show will debut from January 21 and as for more of what it will offer, you can see the full trailer for the show below.