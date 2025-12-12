Sophie Kinsella passes away at 55 | Literature

HQ

British author Sophie Kinsella, known worldwide for her hit Shopaholic series, has died at the age of 55 after being diagnosed with glioblastoma in 2022, her family said in a statement on Instagram.

Sophie Kinsella, born Madeleine Wickham, sold more than 50 million books, becoming one of Britain's most successful contemporary novelists. Her comedic stories about a charming, debt-prone London shopper inspired a film adaptation.

Her family said she died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, and spent her final days filled with "family, music, warmth, Christmas and joy." They praised her courage during her illness and said she felt "truly blessed" by both her personal life and her literary career.