Soon you'll be able to use your regular TV remote with Xbox

No more fumbling around with your Xbox controller.

If you're watching Netflix, Disney+, or maybe NFL Game Pass on Xbox, you know it can be sort of clunky to use a controller. It tends to shut down itself after idling and just isn't as convenient as a regular remote. Fortunately, help is coming.

As reported today by Xbox staff, a new feature has been launched that makes it possible for members of the Xbox Insiders program to use a TV remote to control your Xbox and apps, eliminating the need for separate remotes and third-party solutions. As usual, it will probably be a few months before this feature is released publically - but at least now we know it is coming.

