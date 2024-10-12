Soon you'll be able to play the titles you own via Xbox Cloud Gaming

HQ

Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have been able for years to play the vast majority of the service's games via the cloud, making it possible to play Xbox on your laptop or smartphone while sitting on the beach in Benidorm on a nice summer day, cozying up in a mountain cabin in northern Sweden, or waiting for your flight at Los Angeles International Airport.

Now, The Verge reports that this feature is about to get a whole lot better than it already is, as Microsoft is preparing to allow members of the Xbox Insiders program to play thousands more titles (with some exceptions due to publisher agreements) via the cloud, starting in November, provided they own the games.

That way, you'll be able to play things you own that don't currently support cloud gaming, like Elden Ring, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, or the recent success of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II - and of course yesterday's smash hit Metaphor: ReFantazio.

We don't know when the feature will be released to the public yet, but usually it takes at least a month from when something is introduced to the Xbox Insider Program to public launch. It's a feature well worth waiting for though, don't you think?