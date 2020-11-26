Soon you will not be able to download courses to your Super Mario Maker on the Wii U

You're watching Advertisements

Super Mario Maker is a Nintendo franchise that allows players to create and share their own Mario courses online. This basically guarantees an infinite amount of content to play, and it also encourages creativity: you are making your own courses, sharing them and getting feedback from other users.

The series started on the Wii U in 2015, and a year later it was adapted to Nintendo 3DS. But now, Super Mario Maker 2 on the Switch (released in 2019) has pretty much made these previous two games obsolete.

Now, Nintendo of Europe has announced on Twitter, that after March 31, 2021 you can no longer download courses to the original Super Mario Maker on the Wii U. On the same day, the Super Mario Maker Bookmark website will be closing as well.

Nintendo eShop will remove Super Mario Maker for Wii U on January 13, 2021. The game can of course be re-downloaded after that, if you have purchased the game. You can read more right here.

"From 31/03, you will no longer be able to upload courses in #SuperMarioMaker for #WiiU. Thank you to all the players for supporting Super Mario Maker for Wii U since 2015!"

All of the above has no impact on Super Mario Maker 2 on the Nintendo Switch. You can read our review about the latest Mario Maker game right here.