Soon you will be able to play video games in your BMW

You'll be able to do so via the 7 Series infotainment system.

Tesla was the first car maker to introduce the ability to play video games on the infotainment system, and now the high-end German carmaker BMW is following in its footsteps. In a press release today, it was announced that the company has entered into a partnership with N-Dream, whose AirConsole platform will enable gaming on the infotainment screen in new BMW cars.

The functionality will be controlled through an app on your mobile phone and will appear in the 7 Series starting next year.

Fancy playing games in your BWM?

