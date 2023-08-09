Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Soon you could get a cheaper version of the Steam Deck

It'll be a refurbished machine, but it will have been certified by Valve.

Valve has confirmed that it'll soon start selling refurbished Steam Decks. These units are fully tested by Valve and will come with the same 1-year warranty as a normal Steam Deck.

As these units are Valve-certified, they'll only come with some minor cosmetic differences if any at all. Things like small scratches and blemishes may be seen on the refurbished Steam Decks, but you will be seeing a price difference for these units.

As outlined on Steam's website, instead of paying the £349.00 that you would for the 64GB Steam Deck new, you'll get the unit for £279.00. The price of the 256GB version drops from £459.00 to £369.00, and finally the 512GB unit refurbished is £459.00 when compared to £569.00 new. These are quite substantial savings, but you might not be able to get a refurbished Steam Deck right away, as Valve has said that supplies are limited.

Would you consider buying a refurbished Steam Deck?

