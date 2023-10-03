Soon you can own a fancy Chopper Droid from Hot Toys

HQ

This week is already the season finale of Disney's incredibly popular TV series Ahsoka, which has received more praise and attention than several other Star Wars series recently. The series has certainly re-introduced Ahsoka, plus Sabine Wren, Grand Admiral Thrawn and many more characters to people who haven't seen the animated series Star Wars Rebels and now a desire to get more familiar with these characters has emerged.

Maybe you even like Ahsoka so much that you would like to empty your piggy bank for a nice figure of the Chopper Droid from the TV series? If so, take a closer look at the Hot Toys figure below.