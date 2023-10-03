Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Soon you can own a fancy Chopper Droid from Hot Toys

It's a 1/6th scale figure.

This week is already the season finale of Disney's incredibly popular TV series Ahsoka, which has received more praise and attention than several other Star Wars series recently. The series has certainly re-introduced Ahsoka, plus Sabine Wren, Grand Admiral Thrawn and many more characters to people who haven't seen the animated series Star Wars Rebels and now a desire to get more familiar with these characters has emerged.

Maybe you even like Ahsoka so much that you would like to empty your piggy bank for a nice figure of the Chopper Droid from the TV series? If so, take a closer look at the Hot Toys figure below.

