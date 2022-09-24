Soon there will be more ads on YouTube

HQ

According a report from Gizmochia, the future of YouTube will probably be a very advertising-filled one for those who don't already pay for the premium version.

The current standard is that users usually need to watch one to two clips, but right now the streaming service is testing the ability to show up to five commercials before a clip. In other words, it's a real advertising mess and hardly something many users will be particularly happy about.

This has not been rolled out widely yet, but if YouTube considers the test successful, we can almost certainly expect three to five commercials to become the new standard. How do you feel about this, is it something that will make you get premium or will there be a boycott of YouTube?