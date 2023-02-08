Sony's ZV-E10 camera is made for vlogging

HQ

We don't find ourselves playing around with cameras all too often on our Quick Look video series, which is what makes occasions where we do take a look at a camera all the more exciting.

As part of the latest episode of Quick Look, we've got our hands on Sony's ZV-E10 device, which is a camera that has been built with an interchangeable lens and has been created with vlogging in mind.

So, if you've been looking to improve your vlog setup and have been wondering if the ZV-E10 is the right camera for you, be sure to catch the latest Quick Look below to see some further thoughts and opinions on the gadget.