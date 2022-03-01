Sony's Twisted Metal series will stream on Peacock

HQ

Sony is really stepping up its efforts when it comes to bringing its PlayStation universes to film and TV. The Uncharted movie recently opened in cinemas, The Last of Us TV series is still filming, and we've recently heard that it is working on six secret movies/or games. Well, now to add to that, we have a major development for the previously announced Twisted Metal series, as a new report has come out and revealed that the series has a home and a star.

Revealed by Deadline, it has been made clear that Peacock will be the destination that Twisted Metal ultimately streams, and that when it does release, it will come in the form of a live-action series of episodes that are approximately 30 minutes in length.

Otherwise, it's noted that the series will be seeing Anthony Mackie starring, with Cobra Kai's Michael Jonathan Smith attached as the showrunner. As was previously known, Will Arnett and Marc Foreman, the pair who got the adaptation of the ground through their Electric Avenue production company, will be executive producing the project.

There is no word of a release date or window yet.