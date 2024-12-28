Sony's Spider-Verse stumbles: CEO blames critics for box office woes

HQ

Sony Pictures CEO Tony Vinciquerra has pointed fingers at critics for the underwhelming performance of recent Spider-Man spinoffs Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter. In a recent interview with Los Angeles Times, Vinciquerra argued that the films were unfairly "crucified" by the press, despite what he claims were solid efforts that found success on streaming platforms like Netflix.

The numbers, however, paint a grim picture. With Kraven the Hunter opening to a meager $11 million and Madame Web struggling to pass $100 million globally, both films marked a low point for Sony's Spider-Verse. Critics were notably harsh, with Rotten Tomatoes scores of 15% and 11% respectively. Vinciquerra acknowledged the need for a strategic shift but suggested the poor reviews had created a "snake-bitten" reputation for the franchise.

As Sony moves forward with projects like a fourth Tom Holland-led Spider-Man in collaboration with Marvel Studios, the company faces tough questions about how to balance creative risks and audience expectations.

Do you think Sony's Spider-Verse films deserve another chance, or are critics simply calling it as they see it?