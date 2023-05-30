Sony's PlayStation Showcase was one its most viewed events ever

HQ

Sony's PlayStation Showcase from last week has proven to be one of its most-watched events ever.

As data from Gamesight shows, the 2023 Showcase had the second-highest viewer hours since 2019, meaning most people stayed for the majority of the event. Moreover, the Showcase was also the longest to date, as it was streamed for 1.98 hours.

Viewership still trends upwards from last year, but even as 2023 raked in a huge amount of viewers, 2020's show still proves to be the one to beat. With the PS5 announcement coming in that year, though, it would take a behemoth of a show to top it.

