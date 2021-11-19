Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Sony's PlayStation Black Friday sale starts today

Grab some deals before the sale ends on November 29.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

If you feel like stocking up on video games ahead of the Christmas holidays and have a PlayStation console, now's the time to do so. Sony has announced their PlayStation Black Friday sale with discounts on almost 400 games to mainly PlayStation 4, but also PlayStation 5, which starts today. The sale runs all the way to November 29 and we have selected ten titles with discounts we think is a good start:

Back 4 Blood
• Deathloop
Little Nightmares II
Lost Judgment
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
Outriders
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Resident Evil Village
• The Outer World + Expansion Pass
Yakuza: Like a Dragon

To make things even better, you are also getting 20% off if you buy something from PlayStation Gear store when you use the code BLACKFRIDAY20. Go spend and save!

Sony's PlayStation Black Friday sale starts today


Loading next content