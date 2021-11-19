Sony's PlayStation Black Friday sale starts today

HQ

If you feel like stocking up on video games ahead of the Christmas holidays and have a PlayStation console, now's the time to do so. Sony has announced their PlayStation Black Friday sale with discounts on almost 400 games to mainly PlayStation 4, but also PlayStation 5, which starts today. The sale runs all the way to November 29 and we have selected ten titles with discounts we think is a good start:

• Back 4 Blood

• Deathloop

• Little Nightmares II

• Lost Judgment

• Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

• Outriders

• Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

• Resident Evil Village

• The Outer World + Expansion Pass

• Yakuza: Like a Dragon

To make things even better, you are also getting 20% off if you buy something from PlayStation Gear store when you use the code BLACKFRIDAY20. Go spend and save!