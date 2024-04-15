Sony's One Punch Man movie is going ahead

HQ

If you thought the lack of clear cut evidence and conversation surrounding Sony's feature length One Punch Man adaptation meant that it was dead in the water, you would be mistaken. The Hollywood Reporter has affirmed that the project is still in active development and going ahead.

The movie is said to be being written by Rick and Morty's Dan Harmon and Heather Anne Campbell, and does still see Fast and Furious' Justin Lin attached as well. No further details are confirmed or mentioned as of yet, and this does suggest that the movie isn't near to starting filming, more so since the script is still in development.

Either way, it's still on its way so One Punch fans watch this space.