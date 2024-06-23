Sony's new Ult Field 7 speaker is a boombox of the modern era

HQ

When you want a portable way of taking your party music up a notch, Sony has now got your back. With the new Ult range of speakers, we can expect some larger units with bigger sound, and one of the latest speakers in this range is the Ult Field 7.

From the look of it, with its decent but not overly large size, its handles for easy portability, and the quality of the sound too, it's clear that this is meant for taking your party on the go. Whether that be at a party, festival, or wherever you want to play music, you'll be able to do it with this speaker.

But, how good is it? Does it manage to beat competitors like JBL on the market? Find out in our Quick Look video below: