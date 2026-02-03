Sony's new patent could turn Joel and Ellie into your personal AI podcasters

HQ

When we talk about AI and games, we usually mean generative AI, where developers simply leave it up to AI to create all or parts of games. Since AI is based on existing works, many believe that there is a great risk of undermining creativity, and unfortunately, all the AI slop that is shared does little to dispel these fears.

But AI can, of course, be used for other things, something that Sony, among others, seems to have explored. Tech4Gamers has now reported that Sony has applied for a patent called LLM-Based Generative Podcasts for Gamers for an AI venture into podcasts, where the goal is to be able to generate personalised gaming podcasts for users. The idea is that you let AI analyse your gaming, after which you receive a customized "podcast episode" that tells you what has happened in your games, what to expect next, and various tips... all presented with "banter and jokes".

The idea is also that characters from well-known games will host these podcasts, and there may even be several, for example, Joel and Ellie from The Last of Us delivering an episode, or perhaps something more unconventional like Kratos and Clank.

Of course, this requires you to let AI carefully monitor what you play, when you play, who you play with, and how you play, which, one might suspect, not everyone thinks is a good idea. There are also questions about whether all voice actors will simply have to accept that their voices can be freely used in podcasts like these and what the consequences of that will be.

As usual, not all patents filed will end up as actual products, but what do you think of this idea?