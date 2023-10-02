Sony's live service bid may already be causing worries

HQ

Sony has been placing a huge amount of emphasis and focus on live service games as of late. The massive game company made promised to debut 10 new live projects within the next four years back in 2022, all shortly after acquiring Bungie for $3.6 billion to help with this effort. We've seen hints at this plan in recent State of Plays, which showed off tons of cinematic trailers of games that are in the works from Sony's first-party teams.

While this plan to commit to live projects has faced its own criticism from gamers around the world, it seems even Sony is a little unsure about this pivot in direction. A new report from Bloomberg notes that Sony is "uncomfortable" about the change of plans and that the decision to move away from "big, cinematic adventure games that are played solo'' goes against the expertise of many of the Sony Interactive Entertainment first-party studios.

The report goes as far to add that "insiders are worried about the company's lack of coherent vision, with its seemingly misplaced bets on service games".

This of course all comes shortly after PlayStation boss Jim Ryan announced his retirement, which will be made official in spring next year.