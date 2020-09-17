Sony's latest titles are unlikely to arrive soon on PS Now

You're watching Advertisements

The BBC published a news article about PlayStation 5 prices, but added some extra meat with two juicy nuggets, as they also talked to PlayStation's Chief Executive, Jim Ryan. He revealed that the price of $399 (digital edition) and $499 (standard edition) was actually decided quite early this year.

This contradicts what Japanese Sony bosses said previously about Sony being ready to adapt prices and that they wanted to check out the competition (something that also Microsoft seem to have been doing). The BBC also asked Ryan about doing a similar thing as Microsoft and releasing its first-party titles to a subscription service, to which he replied that "PlayStation was about big blockbuster games that cost a lot to make," and therefore, "a similar subscription service model would not make financial sense."

As Sony has decided to raise prices on its games to £70 / €80, we assume there's a lot of gamers who would appreciate a way to get all the games with a monthly fee. What do you think of this strategy?