Sony's Inzone H5 takes some big steps in the right direction

Sony's Inzone line might seem like a weird sell at first. It's a bunch of headsets for the PS5/PC, when Sony already sells a Pulse headset for their own console. But, as we've found with this latest H5 model, Inzone definitely has its place in the gaming headset market.

More than just a middle child between the H3 and H7, the H5 brings a host of new changes to the previous Inzone model, and at the cost of £130, it ensures quality without having to break the bank.

Is it the best out there, though? Well you can find out in our Quick Look video down below, or if you want a more detailed account, you can read our review here.