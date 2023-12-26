Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Sony's Inzone H5 takes some big steps in the right direction

We go over the latest headset in our Quick Look video.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Sony's Inzone line might seem like a weird sell at first. It's a bunch of headsets for the PS5/PC, when Sony already sells a Pulse headset for their own console. But, as we've found with this latest H5 model, Inzone definitely has its place in the gaming headset market.

More than just a middle child between the H3 and H7, the H5 brings a host of new changes to the previous Inzone model, and at the cost of £130, it ensures quality without having to break the bank.

Is it the best out there, though? Well you can find out in our Quick Look video down below, or if you want a more detailed account, you can read our review here.

HQ


Loading next content