Sony's InZone Buds look to level up your gaming earbuds

At a first glance the InZone Buds from Sony might look like a weird product, largely because even though the InZone brand is designed for gaming accessories such as monitors, headsets, and more, PlayStation is already bringing out its own official earbuds next month.

This can make the Sony InZone Buds feel like they clash a bit, but it's important to remember that these buds come from Sony, rather than specifically from PlayStation. Also, it shouldn't really matter so long as they work well, right?

That's what we've tested out in our latest Quick Look. With a 12-our battery life, 2.4 GHz, and more, there's plenty to like about the InZone Buds, but are they the best audio device for your gaming setup? Find out in the video below: