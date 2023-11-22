Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Sony's InZone Buds look to level up your gaming earbuds

It might seem strange for Sony to bring this product out, but it does do its job pretty well.

At a first glance the InZone Buds from Sony might look like a weird product, largely because even though the InZone brand is designed for gaming accessories such as monitors, headsets, and more, PlayStation is already bringing out its own official earbuds next month.

This can make the Sony InZone Buds feel like they clash a bit, but it's important to remember that these buds come from Sony, rather than specifically from PlayStation. Also, it shouldn't really matter so long as they work well, right?

That's what we've tested out in our latest Quick Look. With a 12-our battery life, 2.4 GHz, and more, there's plenty to like about the InZone Buds, but are they the best audio device for your gaming setup? Find out in the video below:

