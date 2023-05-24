Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Gamereactor
news

Sony's handheld Project Q announced - plays streamed PS5 games

It's not a new PS Vita, but we're just happy Sony is back in the portable business.

HQ

A controller with an eight-inch LCD screen that can play games at up to 1080p and 60fps. Sony announced it under the internal name "Project Q". It will have all the buttons and features of a DualSense controller, such as haptic feedback.

However, you need to have the games installed on a Playstation 5 console to play via wifi on the Q, so it's not a challenger to the Steam Deck at the moment but rather a companion to the console. We were not told if it will be possible to stream on Q outside your own house and wifi connection.

"We will launch a dedicated device that enables you to stream any game from your PS5 console using Remote Play over Wi-Fi. Internally known as 'Project Q,' it has an 8-inch HD screen and all of the buttons and features of the DualSense wireless controller" said PlayStation boss Jim Ryan during the PlayStation Showcase about Q, which is set to be released sometime this year.

