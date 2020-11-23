Sony's Black Friday sale has started

You're watching Advertisements

Last week, Microsoft started their Black Friday sale for the Xbox consoles, and now Sony has done the same. On the PlayStation store you can take a look on what Sony has to offer. We can recommend you buying PS Now subscriptions (up to 25% discount) and games like The Last of Us: Part II for £31.34, Ghost of Tsushima for £39.04 and Watch Dogs Legion for £38.99.

Some other highlights are Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, Star Wars: Squadrons and Marvel's Avengers. Head over there and browse, feel free to share your best tips to other Gamereactor readers in the comment section below.