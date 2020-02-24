Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

Sony's 5G phone is here, take a look at the Xperia 1 II

Sony's 5G mobile phone has been leaked, seems to be an enhanced version of its flagship model.

The next mobile phone to join Sony's mobile arsenal was just recently leaked, as reported by Max Weinbach on Twitter and it seems to be a turbocharged version of the current flagship model, equipped with Snapdragon 865 and "90 Hz equivalent" of the 4K display, combined with a 4000maAh battery, 3x camera zoom 8GB RAM and 356GB of storage, and even a 3.5mm headphone output.

We know every detail spec-wise about the phone, and also its mid-tier little brother, the Xperia 10 II.

The design of the 6.5" mobile hasn't changed much, but it will have triple 12MP cameras with dual autofocus, Zeiss lenses, real-time eye focus, 20 fps AF/AE tracking burst, with autofocus /AE that calculates 60 times per second.

It will come with stereo front speakers, Dolby Atmos, and is IP 65/68 certified water-resistant, be in 21:9 mode, super DualShock4 direct connection, and come in black or purple.

Sony's 5G phone is here, take a look at the Xperia 1 II
Sony's 5G phone is here, take a look at the Xperia 1 II


Loading next content