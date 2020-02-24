Sony's 5G phone is here, take a look at the Xperia 1 II

The next mobile phone to join Sony's mobile arsenal was just recently leaked, as reported by Max Weinbach on Twitter and it seems to be a turbocharged version of the current flagship model, equipped with Snapdragon 865 and "90 Hz equivalent" of the 4K display, combined with a 4000maAh battery, 3x camera zoom 8GB RAM and 356GB of storage, and even a 3.5mm headphone output.

We know every detail spec-wise about the phone, and also its mid-tier little brother, the Xperia 10 II.

The design of the 6.5" mobile hasn't changed much, but it will have triple 12MP cameras with dual autofocus, Zeiss lenses, real-time eye focus, 20 fps AF/AE tracking burst, with autofocus /AE that calculates 60 times per second.

It will come with stereo front speakers, Dolby Atmos, and is IP 65/68 certified water-resistant, be in 21:9 mode, super DualShock4 direct connection, and come in black or purple.