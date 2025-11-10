Sony Xperia 1 VII

In modern times, well, old times as well, it hasn't always been the best argument nor the actual facts, that win an argument or the favour of the people for that matter.

It's the same with smartphones, features not used by anyone and bright colours often take home the win and the money out of your pocket. Left stranded in this consumer frenzy is the Xperia 1 VII. It's subtle, discreet, makes no noise or attempts to be attention seeking at all, unlike its distant cousins of bright colours and vivid designs.

Sony has always focused a lot on their superior camera and display technology, but sporting a Snapdragon 8 Elite, this is by all means to be counted as a flagship phone on par with the best from Samsung and Apple.

Sony has also been smart in their marketing, and while other brands claim that their custom-AI systems, which are usually just Google Gemini with a different name, can do magic, make you coffee and pick out the right lottery numbers, Sony has opted for a different path. This means utilising existing, well-established brands to provide gravitas to the products, such as its Alpha cameras, Walkman sound engineering, and Bravia Display.

This is an ad:

The design is also subtle and industrial, with grooves running along the lines on the frame and a dedicated shutter button for photos. This is in stark contrast to the many homegrown apps from Sony that are included, because Sony do love their own software and apps, and you should embrace it.

The phone also includes Google Gemini for AI, plus additional AI features for just about everything related to the camera, centred around video and photos especially, in the form of their own Xperia Intelligence, which works in the shadows with image stabilisation, auto framing, and noise suppression. It's exactly as subtle yet so efficient as you would expect. While auto-framing and such might be more aimed at 'SoMe' types who can't carry around a gimbal, I personally like the camera stabilisation as I often take photos freehand, despite being told by numerous professionals that stabilising the phone against a solid object is key to a sharp image. But the fact that Sony has opted for using their own little AI improvements also shows why and how they are different, as they simply refuse to let go of their Sony DNA. And perhaps most importantly, night photos come out well. I love the Sony camera interface but if you are a relative tech novice, it will most likely scare you away, as it presents a lot of options in the GUI that are usually hidden away on more mainstream brands. And yes, you do get an Exmor sensor and Zeiss optics, I think, but it seems that only the anti-reflection treatment is Zeiss, and not the entire optical module.

If you have had the previous model(s), you may already know what you are in for. Four years of OS updates and two extra years for security, a 6.5" LTPO OLED at 120Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (I dropped it, not a scratch) display, and the strange 19.5:9 format that makes for an almost cinematic experience, but also ensures a slim form factor for your hand. At the same time, you get some of the best speakers in a smartphone, which is both a good and bad thing, because the bar is so low while we use them a lot at the same time.

12GB of memory, 256GB or 512GB of storage (although many countries don't get to have the 512GB model), and then support for MicroSDXC cards are the two options you get, combined with a Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU and a 5000mAh battery, which is limited to 30 Watt wired charging for some reason I can't figure out. It's honestly annoying, in the same way as video recording is limited to 4K/120 FPS. Sony clearly didn't anticipate my usage when they claimed that 5000 mAh is enough for two days, because it isn't by a long shot, but it does cover an entire day, something which not all phones I test can brag about.

This is an ad:

The cameras are dual 48MP and a 12MP telephoto and they are fantastic. I love the telephoto especially, but for some reason I was unable to create bokeh-based images, which is the hallmark of any wannabe power user that thinks they understand how phone cameras actually work. Or you can do as most in my family, portrait mode and auto shoot away... The bokeh effect in portrait can be easily adjusted, but many will find the standard setting slightly aggressive, even if I like it. They both do a decent job when daylight is lacking, with telephoto being hit the best, especially if you are also using the zoom. Speaking of, while image quality is really good in macro mode, there is no autofocus, which requires some getting used to. This phone is very much aimed at those who already are good with their gear, there is no easy mode (well there is...) but it's clearly aimed for the educated user who knows how to handle the manual settings and options, thus creating images far superior to any triple-auto made photos. It also means that a novice user will have horrible images added to their storage. And beware of the limited optical zoom, as digital zoom is never any good, and it isn't in this phone either, as image noise and immediate loss of detail will occur if you mess around.

As it's a Sony, LDAC audio is supported for those who prefer hi-res audio on the move, and while it's a small unimportant matter for most, it matters to me.

Colour wise, the review sample was in black, but both green and purple are available as well.

Pricing is as always an issue, and flagship phones cost flagship money, €1,400 to be approximate. It's expensive but you could argue that you get more bang and pow somewhere else - because you do - but you are also missing out on a solid product with style and subtle nuances.