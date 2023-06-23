Sony won't share PS6 information with Activision if Microsoft's acquisition goes through

HQ

The American negotiations with FTC on the Activision Blizzard acquisition are going on this week and there is a steady stream of news from there with spectacular statements from mainly Microsoft, Activision Blizzard, and Sony.

One example of this comes from a document obtained by Axios journalist Stephen Totilo on Twitter. It is PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan stating that Sony will not share information about unique PlayStation 6 features with Activision Blizzard if Microsoft owns them:

"We simply could not run the risk of a company that was owned by a direct competitor having access to that information.

I believe that their incentives — their primary incentive will, at post-acquisition, would be to optimise its overall Xbox business, not the business of Activision."

While it's understandable that Sony doesn't want to share competitive secrets with a company fully owned by Microsoft, it also means that there's a risk that PlayStation-unique features can't be implemented in PlayStation 6 titles from Activision Blizzard and that hardware secrets can't be utilised in the same way.

This ultimately means that PlayStation boss Jim Ryan does not believe that Microsoft's promised parity in future PlayStation versions of Call of Duty will happen.

