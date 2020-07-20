Sony will talk about additional PS5 colors "at some point"

You're watching Advertisements

A lot of people like the PlayStation 5 design, a lot of people don't. But amongst the latter are also people who things the design would be great if it just had another colour option instead of white (where black seems to be extra popular). When Geoff Keighly asked the worldwide market head for Playstation, Eric Lempel, about this last week, he replied:

"We'll talk about it at some point. Right now, as you mentioned, it's a hard enough job to get the unit that we've shown out. But we'll talk about it at some point."

Are you happy with a white Playstation 5, or would you like any other colour - and which one in that case?