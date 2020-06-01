Sony will support PS4 for "several years" after PS5's release

You're watching Advertisements

Sony is about to reveal the PlayStation 5 on Thursday with a planned release later this year, something it's said over and over isn't threatened because of the coronavirus. Many are asking, however, after Playstation 5 has launched... what will happen to Playstation 4? There are way over than 100 million sold consoles with gamers wanting new titles all around the world.

Fortunately, Sony hasn't forgotten about the PS4 gamers, and during an interview with Games Industry, Sony Interactive Entertainment's president and CEO Jim Ryan stated that PlayStation 4 users can expect support for "several years after the launch of PS5":

"We have always felt that we had a responsibility to serve that [PS4] community for several years after the launch of PS5 and that it represented a huge business opportunity for us. The numbers are quite straightforward. If you say in broad-brush figures that we have a community of 100 million PS4 owners right now, and in the first couple of years... I don't know, somewhere between 15 and 25 million might migrate to PS5, that still leaves a huge number of people with PS4s. And that community is demonstrating an amazing stickiness, and willingness to stay engaged that, I think, the events of the past few months have just reinforced what we knew already."

We already know Microsoft has plans to release Xbox One versions of Xbox Series X games for 1-2 years and seems like Sony might be open to a similar strategy.