news

Sony will release movies like Uncharted and more to Netflix

No mention on Venom: Let There Be Carnage or Spider-Man: No Way Home's streaming future, however.

Warner already has HBO, Disney has their Disney+ and Paramount is going big with Paramount+. This doesn't leave Netflix with a whole lot of other movie giants that is willing to release movies for their streaming service. But Sony Pictures is still out there and they have now struck a pretty massive deal with Netflix.

It runs for several years with a start of 2022 and thanks to this, Sony's movies will be released for Netflix after the first "pay window". This is basically theatres and initial Blu-ray sales, a period of roughly 18 months. Upcoming movies like Morbius and Uncharted are specifically mentioned to be included in this deal, while Venom: Let There be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home are not.

According to New York Times, Sony will also produce 2-3 movies per year for Netflix as a part of this agreement. Netflix's head of original films, Scott Stuber, added this in the press release:

"This not only allows us to bring their impressive slate of beloved film franchises and new IP to Netflix in the U.S., but it also establishes a new source of first-run films for Netflix movie lovers worldwide."

Sony will release movies like Uncharted and more to Netflix

Thanks, The Hollywood Reporter.



