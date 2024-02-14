Sony will not release any new games in existing franchises before March 31st, 2025

HQ

Sony isn't looking to release any new games in existing major franchises until next April, by the looks of things. In a recent earnings call, the company went over its plans for the future, and while there are multiple titles in development at Sony, we won't be seeing any of them until at least partway into 2025.

"Regarding first-party software, we aim to continue to focus on producing high-quality works and developing live-service games," said Sony Group president Hiroki Totoki (transcription via Gematsu). "But while major projects are currently under development, we do not plan to release any new major existing franchise titles next fiscal year."

It's important to note that just because we might not be getting a new God of War or The Last of Us game before then, we could still get releases from new IPs or some franchises that Sony considers to be smaller. It's unlikely that 2024 is going to be completely bare when it comes to Sony first-party releases.

What game are you most looking forward to from Sony?