Sony will launch live service games for PC and PlayStation simultaneously

Singleplayer games will still debut on console first.

PlayStation Studios head Herman Hulst recently explained that titles on PlayStation will also be launched directly on PC from now on. However, not all games in their portfolio are included.

Hulst says this applies to specifically live service titles, something Sony has said on several occasions that they will increase their efforts on. Singleplayer games such as God of War will still be console exclusive at least for a year. It's unclear if that will change as well eventually, considered how Sony has increased their PC efforts a lot lately, and also says they will invest even more in the format - something that has been appreciated by many.

