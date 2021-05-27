Sony will increase the live service efforts going forward

You're watching Advertisements

In Sony's latest quarterly fiscal presentation, there's a section called GAAS (Games as a service) in which they reveal that MLB The Show 21 has become a huge hit and now has the "highest paying user spend of any sports title in the US PS Store". This is of course impressive and something Sony want's more of.

Therefore, they also add that they will "develop more service-led experiences within 1st Party roster". While some people tend to dislike live service games, they tend to be the most popular ones like Ark: Survival Evolved, Destiny 2, Fallout 76 and The Division 2. Basically, it's very easy to see why Sony wants to tap into this market.

Combined with more PlayStation games for smartphones, more PlayStation games for PC and a bigger live service effort - it sure seems like Sony is well prepared for the future.