Sony will have to reveal trade secrets to Microsoft

In a great case of a real-life UNO reverse card, Sony is being ordered to reveal numerous trade secrets to Microsoft by the FTC.

Previously, we reported that Sony may have to inform Microsoft what it was working on as part of the investigation into the Activision Blizzard deal, but now it's official. Sony will be forced to give Microsoft information on Sony's exclusivity deals as well as four years' worth of company records.

Microsoft isn't quite getting everything it wanted, but it certainly seems like an overall win for the Xbox platform owner, as it has endured constant criticism from Sony towards its Activision Blizzard acquisition.

We're unsure what will come of this subpoena from the FTC, but it could be the case that Microsoft could use this information to argue that Sony has enough exclusivity within the gaming market, which would then counter the argument buying Activision Blizzard would push Microsoft towards a gaming monopoly.