Sony will broadcast two State of Play presentations back-to-back this Thursday

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We are nearly in September, summer "ends" and the new course begins, as well as an absolute bonkers month with over a dozen of major games, cramped in this month to escape from the influence of GTA VI. Tokyo Game Show takes place soon, and Sony will have games to show in a pair of State of Play airing this week.

On Thursday, September 3, at 15:00 CEST, 14:00 BST, a State of Play will air, "featuring updates and announcements from PlayStation Studios and our third-party partners", and concluding with an extended look at Final Fantasy VII Revelation.

Immediately after, a State of Play Japan will begin, hosted by Yuki Kaji, with deep dives into upcoming games from game studios in Japan and Asia, including new announcements. The first State of Play will be in English with subtitles in Japanese available, and the second will be in Japanese with English subtitles available.

There's no information about the length of these events, but on Thursday, September 3, we will have two doses of games for PlayStation 5. Are you excited?