Sony: "We will expand our gaming experiences to PC, mobile, and cloud"

HQ

As you probably know, Microsoft has been releasing its games for both PC and Xbox simultaneously for many years. Although Sony is increasingly focusing on PC, they have not yet adopted this strategy, but it seems that they may be about to change their approach.

In an interview with Norges Bank Investment Management, Sony's CEO Kenichiro Yoshida explained where he sees PlayStation in the future. While the console will continue to be important, he clearly says Sony will try to be wherever the gamers are:

"It will be ubiquitous. Wherever there is computing, users will be able to play their favorite games seamlessly. Why PlayStation will remain our core product [is] we will expand our gaming experiences to PC, mobile, and cloud."

Sony still hasn't launched any major title at the same time for PC and PlayStation (or cloud), but it seems like it might happen eventually, which means you won't have to own a PlayStation to be a PlayStation gamer anymore.

Thanks Insider-Gaming