Sony: We could have made Playstation 5 smaller

By quite some margin, the Playstation 5 will be physically, the biggest console of all time, despite the fact that it is not the most powerful one. So, why did Sony opt for this design? Well, in an interview over at Nikkei, Otori Yasuhiro from Sony's hardware team reveals that the console could actually have been smaller. This would however have made it more expensive as it has with the fan size to do:

"It was possible to develop the Playstation 5 to be smaller. For example, by implementing two cooling fans, one for side A and side B, the Playstation 5 size would have been reduced. However, there is naturally an additional cost associated with having two fans. Additionally, controlling the functionality of two fans is more difficult than just one. With these additional obstacles in mind, we decided to cool both sides of the main board with one, large fan."

Do you think Sony went with the right decision here, or should they have made the console smaller and slimmer, even though it might have meant a higher price?

Thanks VGC