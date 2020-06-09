Sony: Watch the PlayStation 5 reveal while wearing headphones

You're watching Advertisements

Yesterday we reported that Sony has settled a new date for the PlayStation 5 reveal, which is set to happen on Thursday at 9 pm BST. Two details we missed, however, was that Sony will stream everything in a relatively low 1080p resolution and 30 frames per second, which is simply because it "eased the show's production process during a time when many of our team and developers are working from home".

But audio-wise, it seems to be more exciting, and this is why:

"It's also best if you watch while wearing headphones, if you can — there's some cool audio work in the show, and it might be harder to appreciate if it's pumped through your phone or laptop speakers."

Sounds exciting, thanks for the heads-up, Sony.