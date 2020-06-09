Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

Sony: Watch the PlayStation 5 reveal while wearing headphones

Sony is urging PlayStation fans to watch the PS5 reveal stream while wearing headphones.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Yesterday we reported that Sony has settled a new date for the PlayStation 5 reveal, which is set to happen on Thursday at 9 pm BST. Two details we missed, however, was that Sony will stream everything in a relatively low 1080p resolution and 30 frames per second, which is simply because it "eased the show's production process during a time when many of our team and developers are working from home".

But audio-wise, it seems to be more exciting, and this is why:

"It's also best if you watch while wearing headphones, if you can — there's some cool audio work in the show, and it might be harder to appreciate if it's pumped through your phone or laptop speakers."

Sounds exciting, thanks for the heads-up, Sony.

Sony: Watch the PlayStation 5 reveal while wearing headphones


Loading next content