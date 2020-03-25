Sony warns of slow download speeds on PlayStation

As we reported earlier today, Xbox boss Phil Spencer confirmed that Microsoft is working hard to provide a stable experience for its users with huge numbers of people sent home as we continue to self-isolate our way through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The situation is very much the same on the other side of the great console divide, with Sony also confirming that it is taking steps to preserve access to its services for everyone.

PlayStation engineers are doing this by working with service providers to manage Internet download speeds, which should ensure that everyone can download their games during these trying times.

"Sony Interactive Entertainment is working with internet service providers in Europe to manage download traffic to help preserve access for the entire Internet community," PlayStation chief Jim Ryan writes.

"We believe it is important to do our part to address Internet stability concerns as an unprecedented number of people are practising social distancing and are becoming more reliant on Internet access.

"Players may experience somewhat slower or delayed game downloads but will still enjoy robust gameplay. We appreciate the support and understanding from our community, and their doing their part, as we take these measures in an effort to preserve access for everyone."

Slow download speeds are never fun, but Sony has sweetened the deal with next month's stellar PS Plus offering. More details on that can be found right here.