Sony wants PlayStation to have the best version of games

With Game Pass and Sony's insistence on first-party exclusives, it does seem like we're moving further away from third-party titles littering our gaming calendar. But, third-party games still remain a focus for Sony.

This was outlined by PlayStation's head of third-party portfolio and acquisitons Shawne Benson, who said in an interview with GamesIndustry.biz that even though exclusives are important,, "really the focus - especially with a digital distribution model that is more prevalent than in generations past - is that there are different types of gameplay out there."

Even though there are plenty of ways to play, Benson outlines that the goal for PlayStation is to make the PS5 or PS VR2 version of a title the "best" way to play. "There's a lot of things we could do and then create marketing stories around," Benson said, discussing how DualSense and 3D audio can help make a third-party title stand out on PlayStation. "And that's where some of these partnerships for multiplatform games really focus."

