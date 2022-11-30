Sony wanted PlayStation Plus on Xbox, Microsoft said no

HQ

It would be wrong to say that the relationship between Sony and Microsoft is particularly good at the moment. The situation has been tense ever since Microsoft announced it would buy Activision Blizzard in a deal reportedly worth around $69 billion.

The big problem in all this is that Sony, for understandable reasons, doesn't want Call of Duty to be exclusive to Xbox going forward. Xbox CEO Phil Spencer has repeatedly assured that this will not be the case, although there have been reports that Sony has been offered a ten-year deal and that Call of Duty will then become an Xbox exclusive. We certainly haven't heard the last of this for a while, time will simply tell what it will lead to.

TweakTown has recently reported that Sony notified the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) that Microsoft had not agreed to add PlayStation Plus to its consoles. Microsoft also reportedly tried to get the same thing through with Game Pass but didn't get it through either, to everyone's surprise.

Sony wrote this in its report to the CMA:

"Microsoft argues that demand for multi-game subscription services would not tip towards Game Pass because Microsoft would also make Game Pass available on PlayStation. Microsoft's stance that Game Pass availability on PlayStation would be a panacea for the harm from this Transaction rings particularly hollow given that Microsoft does not permit PlayStation Plus to be available on Xbox."

In a perfect world, the console wars would be long over and all of us gamers would be able to unite regardless of platform and regardless of game, but that doesn't look to be happening in the foreseeable future.