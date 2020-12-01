Sony uses two different fan models for PlayStation 5

You're watching Advertisements

Some people have claimed that PlayStation 5 is whisper quiet, while some still claim to have some noise. This intrigued Les Numériques who decided to pick their PlayStation 5 apart to check it out. They realized they had a different fan than the one Sony showed earlier this year, and they make a different level of noise.

Fortunately, none of them are loud in any way, and the fan to the left (A) is measured to 39dB, while the fan to the right (B) is measured to 43dB. Unfortunately, there is no way of telling which one you have, others than picking it apart. But if you can hear your console, there's a good probability you have the somewhat louder version.

Image from Les Numériques

Les Numériques examined five PlayStation 5 consoles and two of them had the quieter fan, with three having the louder. It should be pointed out that usage of component from different manufacturers is common practice, so this is not strange in any way, but still an interesting thing for those of you who thinks your PlayStation 5 maybe isn't quite as silent as you have read earlier. There's nothing wrong with it, it's just a different fan in it.